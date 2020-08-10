Economy Nairobi land deals now go online

Land transactions such as purchases, transfers and leases in Nairobi will now be done online with the introduction of new regulations, more than a year after Parliament annulled laws that discontinued manual transactions

Lands ministry said transactions in the capital city that include searches, application for registration of documents, transfer of ownership or lease, caution and withdrawal of caution among others must be done online.

Under the regulations, persons wishing to buy, transfer or lease land in Nairobi must register in the online lands registrar by providing details such as their personal identification number (PIN) in the move meant to bring all property transactions in the city under the taxman’s radar.

The rules are contained in the Land Registration (Electronic Land Transactions) Regulations 2020 that took effect on July 14.

This is the second attempt by the ministry to curb manual transactions on land in the Nairobi and Mombasa central registries after Parliament shot down the move citing lack of public participation.

“A person who wishes to use or undertake a transaction shall sign up to the system by providing the following information… name, national identity card or alien card number, the personal identification number and such other details as the system may require,” Lands Secretary Faridah Karoney said.

“Every user shall or submit any instrument or document for registration or recording under the Act electronically through their user account.”

Firms will also be required to register using their business registration or incorporation number in order to conduct transactions.

The ministry, however, exempted land transactions in Mombasa from the regulations that are likely to spark off opposition from Parliament.

Parliament last November annulled laws that would have aided plan to introduce online transactions for property deals in the Nairobi and Mombasa registries.