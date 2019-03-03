Economy City Hall to replace old bungalows with high-rise buildings

Dilapidated Nairobi County houses in Shauri Moyo. FILE PHOTO | NMG

City Hall has received a crucial backing in its bid to demolish old bungalows and replace them with high-rise apartments as it seeks to provide cheap and affordable houses to residents.

Nairobi County Assembly Planning and Housing Committee has recommended the demolition of the bungalows built in the 1970s and 80s, saying they had deteriorated due to neglect.

The move is part of the urban renewal project to build 100,000 units for slightly more than 600,000 city residents mostly living in dilapidated and run-down estates that were built in the colonial era.

“High and mid-rise will be constructed in place of the decayed bungalows existing in the old estates,” the committee recommends in its end of February report.

The bungalows set to go down are in Uhuru, Jeevanjee, Old Ngara, Pangani and Ngong Road estates where the majority of government officials used to live.

City Hall will also re-inspect the new houses after every 10 years and issue renewable certificates of occupancy in a move that seeks to ensure proper maintenance of the units.

The move to demolish the ageing and dilapidated houses comes amidst a growing shortage of affordable and quality houses in the capital.

Informal settlements

By end of last year, only 35,000 new houses were constructed against an annual demand of 120,000 units as informal settlements increase to accommodate low-income earners.

Nairobi has so far agreed on deals with Green Erderman Property, Green Prestik, Jabavu Village, Technofin Kenya, Stanlib Kenya and Directline Assurance to develop the houses.

City Hall has also given the contractors three years to complete the houses, which will be sold lower than the prevailing market prices.

The project has, however, been clouded by controversy with ward representatives saying that some of the agreements were irregularly signed.