Economy New KCC to start camel, goat milk line in Nanyuki

New KCC boss Nixon Sigey during the launch of a product in Nairobi in November 27. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU

State-owned processor New KCC has announced plans to open a goat and camel milk production line in expansion drive.

New KCC managing director Nixon Sigey said the new line of business will be undertaken in its Nanyuki processing plant to benefit farmers “following high demand of these commodities in the country.”

Goat and camel milk is highly sought by Kenyans who are keen on diet due to high nutritional value.

Currently, a litre of goat milk retails at an average of Sh200 buoyed by scarcity as most farmers are not rearing dairy goats. The same quantity of cow milk is selling at less than Sh100.

This will be the first time in Kenya that a major processor will be venturing into goat and camel milk production in large scale.

The move appears to be a response to calls from elected leaders for establishment of the facility.

Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni recently said farmers in Nyandarua County were engaging in the lucrative dairy goat farming and urged New KCC to consider buying the produce from them.

He spoke when he presented pedigree goats to members of a farmers’ association group.

New KCC is in an expansion spree and recently President Uhuru Kenyatta directed the Treasury to release Sh1 billion for the modernization of its factories in Kiganjo and Nyahururu.

Some of the amountwill be used to mop up excessmilk from farmers and convert it into powder.