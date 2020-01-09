Economy New miraa regulations ready, says Kiunjuri

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Miraa farmers will be consulted before the regulations meant to streamline the sector are published, Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri has said.

Mr Kiunjuri said views of all stakeholders would be considered to avoid confrontations when the rules come into force.

“The regulations are ready but I have directed that they should not be gazetted because we want a law that has been endorsed by miraa farmers who it will affect. We don’t want a situation where we come up with a law that people will oppose,” Mr Kiunjuri said.

He spoke on Wednesday at Muringene, Igembe Central when he launched construction of a modern miraa market.

He was accompanied by governor Kiraitu Murungi, his deputy Titus Ntuchiu, and area MP Kubai Kiringo.

advertisement

The market will cost Sh25 million with an additional Sh15 million for paving. The money would be part of the Sh400 million that was allocated for the crop in the 2019/2020 financial year.

Nine markets will be constructed in Maua, Laare and Mutuati while some of the other projects are building of miraa sheds and drilling of boreholes.

The CS said he would consult his Transport and Infrastructure counterpart CS James Macharia on how the four-kilometre road from the main Meru-Maua road would be tarmacked.