Economy Nock, GDC to hire chief executives after year of drama

A Nock outlet in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Two energy sector parastatals have launched fresh search for chief executives, setting stage for a fresh round of high-stake horse-trading.

The National Oil of Kenya (Nock), which has had its fair share of leadership drama leading to three acting managing directors in a span of one-week last year, now wants to recruit a substantive head.

Similarly, the Geothermal Development Company (GDC) is also seeking to hire a replacement of Johnson Ole Nchoe whose term is coming to an end.

At Nock, the search for top boss comes comes following the resignation of former managing director MaryJane Mwangi in October which triggered the drama with the board announcing the appointment of James Nyamongo (from Kenya Pipeline) to take the seat.

Shortly after, Mining and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary overruled the decision and appointed an insider at Nock, George Kubai who was in charge of the oil marketer’s downstream operations.

Mr Kubai has been acting after the CS wrote to the Board chaired by Mr Kibuga Kariithi in a strongly worded letter to nullify the decision which would have seen Mr Nyamongo take over from Ms Mwangi.

At GDC, Mr Nchoe whose first term had lapsed got a one-year extension at the helm after a lengthy tussle between the board and the parent ministry over his bid for another three-year stay.