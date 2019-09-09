Economy Nyeri hired unqualified people, says investigator

Nyeri public service board allegedly approved appointment of candidates who had forged academic certificates. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The members of the Nyeri county public service board recruited unqualified persons to powerful senior positions in disregard of guidelines of the civil service, a court heard yesterday.

Nyeri chief magistrate Wendy Kagendo also heard that the board members were conducting unusual sittings such as on weekends and during their off days.

While testifying in case where five board members and two ward administrators are facing corruption-related charges, investigator Boru Sayad said the board also approved appointment of candidates who had forged academic certificates.

The witness said the board hired Mr Johnson Njogu Kiongo and Mr Jackson Kibutu Thagana, as Ward Administrators though they had fake academic papers.

Mr Kiongo had forged a diploma certificate from Vision College of Business Accounts while Mr Thagana forged a certificate from Presbyterian College so as to secure the job.

The two are facing charges of forging academic documents, which they have since denied.

According to the detective, the positions of ward and sub-county administrators require post-graduate qualifications and a bachelor’s degree.

For instance, Mr Boru testified, the board hired Mr George Mwangi Muriithi and Phares Kabugi Njogu as sub-county administrators in breach of the law by failing to consider their qualifications.

From 2014 when they were hired up to September, 2018 when the case started, the two had earned cumulatively more than Sh10 million before tax.

“The two were not qualified. They were not charged in court and are still in the service,” said Mr Boru, stating that he investigated the irregularities for a period of four years.