Cash-starved Nzoia Sugar to resume operations

Transporting sugar in western Kenya. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Cash-strapped Nzoia Sugar Company has announced that it will resume operations on Friday after a five-month maintenance break.

Its managing director, Wanjala Makokha, said the firm started trials and test runs on Wednesday last week and that the factory had over 60,000 tonnes of sugar cane.

“This is good news for stakeholders who have been waiting anxiously for the company to roar back to life,” said Mr Makokha.

In the five-month period, major repairs and rehabilitation works were conducted on three boilers with the main areas of focus being replacement of boiler tubes, replacement of the entire refractory systems, lagging and associated plate works.

Mr Makokha said boiler repairs cost the miller Sh50.2 million, which was pooled from internally generated funds.

“We intend to ensure tenets of efficient and timely service delivery are adhered to,” said Mr Makokha assuring farmers

The company intends to pay its farmers within 30 days after delivery of their cane.