Economy Obado gets a week to prove Sh1.5bn receipts lost in inferno

Migori Governor Okoth Obado. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Migori Governor Okoth Obado has seven days to show proof of expenditures worth more than a billion shillings after a fire that burnt down the county’s procurement office destroyed receipts.

Auditor-General Edward Ouko tracked expenditure Sh1.56 billion through the government online payment platform in the three months from July 1 to September 24, 2017 and whose receipts are unavailable.

The procurement office and part of the audit unit got burnt destroying crucial documents and computers. Mr Obado yesterday told senators that the county has backup documents given the bulk of expenditures went to paying salaries.

“Your response talks of generalities. Provide a schedule, giving a breakdown of the Sh1.5 billion expenditure within seven days,” said Moses Kajwang, chairman Senate County Public Accounts and Investments Committee.

The county claimed that at the time of the fire, the procurement store contained tender documents, work tickets, payment vouchers, payment cash books and bank statements.