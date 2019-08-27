Economy Ouko seeks succession law change as he exits

Exiting Auditor-General Edward Ouko has said all unsigned audit reports will have to wait for the appointment of a new office holder if they have to be legally binding.

This dashes hopes of basing the next budgetary allocation to counties on the most recent figures.

Mr Ouko, who left office Tuesday at the end of his eight year-non-renewable term, faulted the law on the appointment of the Auditor-General that leaves a vacuum at the end of the term.

“There has to be an appointed substantive Auditor-General to sign the ongoing compilation of reports for them to be legally binding,” Mr Ouko said, adding that the process of searching for his successor should have started a long time ago.

The Constitution pegs allocation to counties on last audited and approved government statements. The slow pace of approval saw 2018/19 allocation being based on the 2014/2015 figures.

Mr Ouko wants the Public Audit Act changed to make the Auditor-General reports final.

“We need to review the Act and if necessary the Constitution to ensure that the reports, once signed off are final. As we speak, the reports are subject to other reviews by Public Accounts Committee, Public Investment Committee and Senate’s public accounts and investments committee.