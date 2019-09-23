Economy Over 100 security firms sign up for Nairobi expo

Participants at a past Securexpo exhibition at the Visa Oshwal. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA

More than 100 companies are set to display their brands at this year’s Securexpo East Africa that will be held at the Visa Oshwal Centre, Nairobi.

The exhibition, which is expected to attract 2,500 attendees, is to showcase latest products and technology in fire and rescue, commercial and homeland security market as well as cyber security

Organisers said the event entails presentations, technical classes and panel discussions to be hosted by industry leaders.

The conference has been convened in collaboration with the industry’s regional associations, commercial Partners and government ministries, the organisers said in a statement

Additionally, Firexpo will be running alongside Securexpo. The three-day event will be a good opportunity for business owners to explore crossover interests in fire and safety measurements.