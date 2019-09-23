Over 100 security firms sign up for Nairobi expo

Economy
Over 100 security firms sign up for Nairobi expoMonday, September 23, 2019 22:00
More than 100 companies are set to display their brands at this year’s Securexpo East Africa that will be held at the Visa Oshwal Centre, Nairobi.
The exhibition, which is expected to attract 2,500 attendees, is to showcase latest products and technology in fire and rescue, commercial and homeland security market as well as cyber security
Organisers said the event entails presentations, technical classes and panel discussions to be hosted by industry leaders.
The conference has been convened in collaboration with the industry’s regional associations, commercial Partners and government ministries, the organisers said in a statement
Additionally, Firexpo will be running alongside Securexpo. The three-day event will be a good opportunity for business owners to explore crossover interests in fire and safety measurements.
