Economy PAC differs with Ouko on public audit law

Former Auditor-General Edward Ouko. FILE PHOTO | NMG

A parliamentary watchdog committee has differed with former Auditor-General Edward Ouko’s proposal that the law should be amended so that reports from the office are submitted directly to Parliament without passing through the National Treasury.

When he left office last week, Mr Ouko proposed that Public Audit Act be changed to make the Auditor-General reports final without having to pass through Parliament’s Public Accounts, Public Investment committees.

The National Assembly Public Accounts committee in its progress report, however wants the Public Audit Act amended, a move it points out will enable the Auditor- General to present timely reports on Special Audits.

MP Opiyo Wandayi, chair of the Public Accounts Committee also pointed out that there is need for enhanced human capacity and resource allocation to the Office of the Auditor General to enable it carry out its work effectively.

The committee’s primary mandate is to oversight the expenditure of public funds by Ministries, Departments and Agencies or any other entity.

