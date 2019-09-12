Economy Parliament seek insurance scheme for wildlife victims

A parliamentary committee wants the government to establish an insurance scheme to compensate victims of wildlife.

The National Assembly’s Environment and Natural Resources committee said the scheme will help the government settle the huge compensation claims arising from death, property and crop damage.“Alongside an insurance scheme, there is need to create an endowment fund where the government and donor agencies can put in money to serve as a revolving fund for wildlife compensation,” Chachu Ganya, who chaired the committee, said.

The committee made submissions to the Task Force on Mitigation of Human Wildlife Conflict chaired by Tourism and Wildlife Chief Administrative Secretary Joseph Boinnet.

Parliament set aside Sh1.5 billion in the current financial year as compensation to victims of human-wildlife conflict.

The allocation accounts for 30 percent of the Sh5 billion bill that victims have lodged as claims arising from deaths, injuries, crop destruction, predation and property damage.

