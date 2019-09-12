Parliament seek insurance scheme for wildlife victims

Economy
Parliament seek insurance scheme for wildlife victimsThursday, September 12, 2019 22:00
A parliamentary committee wants the government to establish an insurance scheme to compensate victims of wildlife.
The National Assembly’s Environment and Natural Resources committee said the scheme will help the government settle the huge compensation claims arising from death, property and crop damage.“Alongside an insurance scheme, there is need to create an endowment fund where the government and donor agencies can put in money to serve as a revolving fund for wildlife compensation,” Chachu Ganya, who chaired the committee, said.
The committee made submissions to the Task Force on Mitigation of Human Wildlife Conflict chaired by Tourism and Wildlife Chief Administrative Secretary Joseph Boinnet.
Parliament set aside Sh1.5 billion in the current financial year as compensation to victims of human-wildlife conflict.
The allocation accounts for 30 percent of the Sh5 billion bill that victims have lodged as claims arising from deaths, injuries, crop destruction, predation and property damage.
The Ministerial Wildlife Conservation and Compensation Committee (MWCCC) has examined the claims covering 2014 to 2017 as submitted by the Community Conservation and Compensation Committee (CWCCC) with estimated claims of Sh5 billion. The task force appeared before the committee to seek MPs views on how to mitigate effects of human wildlife conflict. The team is collecting views from the public on the existing compensation schemes in order to develop an implementation strategy.