Economy Parliament seeks trial of Sh55m NYS scandal suspects

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has three months to initiate prosecution of individuals involved in irregular award of Sh54.8 million contract for food supply to scandal-hit National Youth Service in 2014.

Parliament wants Mr Noordin Haji to charge officials at the State department of Youth, Public Service and Gender who awarded tenders to firms that were not listed as suppliers.

Some of the suppliers were registered more than six months after the contracts were issued.

“The procurement contracts included a firm that was registered on June 16, 2015,” a report by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), that was adopted by Parliament last month states.

PAC chairman Opiyo Wandayi said the State department of Youth used invalid contract documents to procure goods and services contrary to the law.

“The committee recommends that within three months upon adoption of this report, the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions should prosecute those found culpable,” Mr Wandayi said.

Parliament last month adopted PAC’s report on the examination of audited financial statements for national government for the year 2016/17.

The report contains a recommendation requiring the DPP to prosecute those found culpable in the award of the contracts for supply of food and rations to NYS.