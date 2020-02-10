Economy Permits twist for Chinese accused of caning Kenyan

Chinese nationals Ou Qiang, Chang Yueping, Yu Ling and Deng Hailan (right) in a Nairobi court on February 10, 2019. PHOTO | PAUL WAWERU

Four Chinese nationals arrested for flogging their Kenyan worker are illegal immigrants with expired and invalid visas, police investigators have revealed, putting Kenya’s immigration office on the spot.

According to documents filed in court by the case investigating officer, Corporal Noah Kiplagat, the four should not be operating business in Kenya for lack of valid documents.

The immigrants, Deing Hailan, Ou Qiang, yu Ling and Chang Yueping, were arrested after a widely circulated video showed one of them caning a Kenyan staff at their hotel in Kileleshwa, Nairobi.

The magistrate will make her ruling on Thursday, February 13.

On Monday, when they were arraigned in court at Milimani, a magistrate directed that they be remanded for three days pending a ruling on whether police will be granted 21 days to complete the investigations into the incident.

Principal magistrate Hellen Okwany heard that the suspects were likely to face charges of assault, causing actual bodily harm and conducting business in Kenya without valid immigration documents.

Corporal Kiplagat, who is from Kilimani Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Office, indicated that the suspects not being Kenyan citizens, engaged in business without being authoirised by a work permit contrary to Kenyan Citizenship Immigration rules.

The officer further said the investigations have been extended to the Kenya Revenue Authourity (KRA), the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) and at the Nairobi County Government.

Detectives are focusing on the suspects’ failure to comply with conditions imposed by a tourist visa as well as establishing whether the four are in Kenya illegally.

At KRA the detective want to establish whether the four have been filing tax and also Nairobi County government is set to be approached to confirm whether a hotel business they were operating is licensed.

In the course of their investigations police have established that Mr Hailan, who assaulted the worker, was working as a chef and is in Kenya on a visitor’s pass while Mr Qiang and Mr Ling are on holiday visa which had expired in December and November 2019, respectively.

Mr Yueping is also on holiday visa which is invalid, hence they are not allowed to work within Kenya.