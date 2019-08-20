Economy Petitioner wants Maraga removed over judges Sh146m rent row case

Chief Justice David Maraga. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Chief Justice David Maraga is facing a fresh ouster petition on his delay to appoint a team of Court of Appeal judges to settle a six year rent row pitting the Judiciary and an office block owner.

In a petition filed before the Judicial Service Commission, Mr Fredrick Obilo wants the Chief Justice removed from office.

Mr Obilo reckons that the rent dispute has been pending in court since 2016 over the commercial building known as Elgon Place—which was initially leased by the Judiciary who are accused of none-payment of rent and parking fees amounting to Sh146 million.

Mr Obilo is now pointing an accusing finger at the Chief Justice for having failed to pick a Bench to hear and determine the pending case. “The failure by the Chief Justice to act on a matter despite his knowledge is calculated path of abdication of duty and violates the constitution, the code of judicial conduct as well as principles of judicial independence,” said Mr Obilo.

In 2013, the Judiciary entered into a six-year lease agreement of Elgon Place in Upper Hill for an annual rent of Sh603.6 million to be used by the Court of Appeal.

advertisement