Economy Pharmacies running out of immunity boosters

There is high demand for the products. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Pharmacies are running out of Vitamin C supplements and other immunity boosters on increased demand in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in Kenya.

A spot check by the Business Daily Monday revealed that most some pharmacies in the Nairobi Central Business District have sold out on the products as the World Health Organisation stressed on need to boost immunity in fighting against the global virus pandemic.

Pharmacies said the demand for the supplements has doubled in recent days, with the tablets and capsules products retailing at an average of Sh2,100 per packet.

“There is high demand for the products now than before. Areas such as Westlands and Ngong road are selling even more,” said Daniel Opondo of Thorn Tree Chemist.

“Our supplier just informed us that they have sold out due to high pharmacies orders. We however don’t expect much disruption since the products are imported from the US and UK,” he added.

advertisement

According to a pharmacist who sought anonymity at KAM pharmacy said the business has run out of stock of specific Vitamin C supplements but it is trying to bring in additional capacity to meet the orders.