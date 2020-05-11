Economy Poghisio elected Senate majority leader in new changes

West Pokot Senator Samuel Poghisio who was on May 11, 2020 elected as the new Senate majority leader. He has replaced Elgeyo-Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU | NATION MEDIA GROUP

West Pokot Senator Samuel Poghisio is now the new Senate majority leader, replacing Elgeyo-Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen.

The changes come following a Jubilee coalition Senate Parliamentary Group Meeting which was chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday.

Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo Adan will now be the deputy majority leader while Murang’a’s Irungu Kang'ata will be the majority chief whip with Nominated Senator Farhiya Ali Haji being his deputy.

In a statement released by State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena-Mararo, President Kenyatta assured the new House leaders of his support.

"His Excellency the President congratulated the new Jubilee Coalition Senate leaders and assured them of his support. The President who is also the Party Leader of the Jubilee Coalition said he looks forward to working closely with the new Senate Leadership in delivering services to Kenyans," the statement says.