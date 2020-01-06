Economy Police want terror suspects in custody for 10 days

Two suspects allegedly arrested while taking photos at the GSU Recce Company in Ruiru were Monday brought before a Nairobi court.

But the two, James Mburu Ikaba and Miriam Njoki, were not required to plead to any charges as the police sought an order to detain them for 10 days of investigations.

In an affidavit filed in court, Sergeant Geoffrey Busolo, an officer with anti-terrorism police unit said the two were arrested on January 4, at the GSU Recce Company in Ruiru, Kiambu.

The officer said the suspects were in a motor vehicle, land cruiser, which was parked near the camp and were taking photos of the premises. Upon seeing the officers, Mr Mburu, who was the driver, tried speeding off.

The police pursuing them allegedly shot at the vehicle, deflating its tires. A search in the vehicle led to the recovery of several rounds of ammunition.

advertisement