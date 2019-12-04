Economy Posta under probe over Sh266 million Huduma fees

Parliamentary Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman Opiyo Wandayi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is probing Postal Corporation of Kenya over Sh266.27 million non-remitted revenue collected at Huduma Centres.

The Ministry of Interior told Parliament that it had handed the matter to DCI to institute legal action if necessary.

The cash relates to revenue from issuance of police clearance certificates.

An audit undertaken at DCI headquarters indicated that 639,546 police clearance certificates were issued at a Sh1,000 fee each during the 2016/17 financial year bringing the total due to Sh639.545 million.

Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho said the department collected Sh373.27 million in certificate of good conduct fees in the review period.

“The difference of Sh266.27 million has not been explained or reconciled,” PAC said in a report to Parliament.

Dr Kibicho added that DCI headquarters remitted Sh55.13 million, while its county offices remitted Sh318.14 million.

In the meantime, PAC directed the ministry to stop the Postal Corporation of Kenya (PCK) from collecting revenue on its behalf.

“The committee recommends that the National Treasury follow up with the PCK with a view of recovering the money,” the committee chaired by Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi (above) said.

The committee had in an earlier report on the financial statement of the National Government for the year to June 2016 asked former Auditor-General Edward Ouko to conduct a special audit on the e-Citizen platform to establish the amount of money collected through the platform since its inception.

The directive followed PCK’s failure to remit revenue collected on behalf of the Company Registry through a contract signed between Posta and Office of the Attorney- General and Department of Justice.