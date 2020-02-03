Economy Producers fault total ban on avocado exports

Avocado farm. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Players in the horticultural sector have criticised the Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) over a total ban on avocado exports, saying they were not properly consulted.

While they welcomed the ban as it was intended to protect Kenya’s international market, they said the action could affect their earnings at the export market.

“We need to have a conversation on when the ban should be effected and they also need to visit the farms because fruits ripen at different times of the year on different farms. With a total ban we are likely to be left with overgrown fruits for which we will not get market which will be a great loss,” Mr Stephen Githaiga, managing director of Sasini PLC, a major avocado producer.

“The intention is good, but they also have to be open minded so that we come into an agreement that will not hurt farmers.”

The Horticultural and Oil Crops directorate (HCD) closed the harvesting season for the fruit in November last year with the next season set to begin on March 15 when fruits are expected to mature.

