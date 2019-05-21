Economy Professors demand Sh1.5m monthly pay in new push

Uasu Secretary-General Constantine Wasonga. FILE PHOTO | NMG

University lecturers have renewed the push to increase their pay in proposals that will see professors’ pay jump five-fold to Sh1.5 million.

The demand sets the stage for a fresh confrontation with their cash-strapped employers.

The lecturers want their salaries doubled and other perks including house, baggage, relocation, book and academic allowances enhanced.

Universities Academic Staff Union (Uasu) has forwarded this proposal to a task force formed by the Public Service Commission (PSC) to review terms of service for staff working in State corporations.

The push for additional pay comes as universities struggle to meet their obligations following reduced student intake, adversely affecting the lucrative parallel degree programmes in which students paid fees based on market rates.

Public university lecturers in March last year resumed a nationwide strike over low pay, nearly three months after ending a similar protest.

Uasu Secretary-General Constantine Wasonga in the proposal said, on average, a Kenyan lecturer is paid 50 percent less what is paid to the Tanzanian counterpart.

The union is proposing that a graduate assistant now earning Sh83,598 should earn between Sh195,656 and Sh306,006. Pay for lecturers earning between Sh99,409 and Sh140,683 should rise to between Sh406,050 and Sh635,097 while senior lecturers earning Sh112,038 to Sh159,720 get Sh546,163 - Sh857,384.

Uasu also wants associate professors whose basic salary is between Sh145,441 and Sh203,605 to earn Sh740,020 and Sh1,157,666. The union says full professors should get between Sh999,030 and Sh1,562,625 from Sh170,681 to 248,898 today.

On house allowance, Dr Wasonga says a professor getting Sh73,715 should get Sh250,000 and that of associate professor to rise from Sh66,344 to Sh190,000.