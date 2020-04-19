Economy Publishers pay tribute to Ken Walibora

Author, literary scholar and journalist Ken Walibora. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Publishers have eulogised the late Ken Walibora as a prolific writer who authored several literary titles.

Kenya Publishers Association chairman Lawrence Njagi said the late Prof Walibora will be remembered particularly for his book Siku Njema, “which has been read countless of times by Kenyans”.

Prof Walibora, who previously worked as journalist at Nation Media Group, was the director of Global and Language Studies Centre at Riara University at the time of his death.

“He was a distinguished author who wrote stories that resonated with realities,” Mr Njagi said.

He authored many textbooks, story books and novels for use in both secondary and primary schools.

Prof Walibora also won the Jomo Kenyatta Prize for literature with titles like Ndoto ya Amerika (2003), Kufa Uzikana (2005), Kisasi Hapana (2009) and Nasikia Sauti ya Mama (2015).

“For Kiswahili language, he was more than its foremost author; he was one of its most ardent advocates,” said Mr Njagi

Prof Walibora, 56, died last week after being knocked down by a Double M bus on Landhies Road, on April 10.