Economy Reshuffle in Cabinet to delay hiring of NHIF boss

The National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) headquarters in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

A leadership vacuum resulting from President Uhuru Kenyatta’s latest Cabinet reshuffle has further delayed the appointment of a new chief executive for the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF).

Health Principal Secretary Susan Mochache told Parliament the Ministry of Health was awaiting the appointment of a substantive Cabinet Secretary (CS) to appoint the NHIF boss.

In the recent reshuffle, Mr Kenyatta nominated former Nyeri Senator Mutahi Kagwe to head the Health docket. He has to undergo vetting by the National Assembly before taking up ministerial duties.

“We are awaiting the appointment of the substantive CS … and he is the one who is going to appoint the CEO,” she told the National Assembly’s Committee on Health.

The NHIF board forwarded three names of the top candidates for the CEO position to the CS after conducting interviews.

The search for Geoffrey Mwangi replacement kicked off mid last year when the board advertised for a vacancy.

NHIF chairperson Hannah Muriithi told MPs the process had taken a bit of time as the board had to conduct due diligence on the candidates.

Mr Mwangi’s position was handed over to Nicodemus Odongo in an acting capacity in November 2018.