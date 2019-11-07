Economy Residents in Kibra told to vacate for slum upgrade

Aerial view of a section of Kibera slums in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Residents of Soweto in Kibra have until end of this month to vacate their houses to give way for the planned upgrading of the slum.

The project targets 4, 335 affordable housing units.

Director of Slum Upgrading programme at the Ministry of Housing Charles Shikuku highrise buildings consisting of one, two and three bedroom houses going for Sh600,000, Sh1 million and Sh1.5 million respectively will replace the shanties.

“The residents have until November 30 to vacate their houses to pave way for the beginning of the second phase of the upgrading,” said Mr Shikuku yesterday. The slum upgrade has been divided in three phases, with the first completed in 2016.

Mr Shikuku was talking while meeting the 3,313 tenants set to benefit from the project at Nyayo Stadium where.

