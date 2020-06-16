Economy Rivatex eyes face masks production for schools, colleges

Rivatex EA Managing Director Thomas Kipkurgat. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA | NMG

Eldoret-based textile firm Rivatex East Africa is eyeing mass production of face masks for the learning institutions as the government to plans to re-open schools in September.

On Tuesday, the Education ministry held talks with the firm’s management over mass production of the personal protective gear for pupils.

Rivatex managing director Thomas Kipkurgat said the firm can produce the face masks for the learning centres.

“I can say we are prepared for mass production. We can produce 40,000 masks during daytime and another 40,000 at night,” said Prof Kipkurgat yesterday, when Moi University donated 3,000 face masks to more than 1,400 police officers in Uasin-Gishu.

“We presented samples to the Ministry of Education for the primary, secondary and university levels...We are well equipped as a firm for mass production to help the government fulfil its mandate.”