Economy Roads agency says city flyover to cost taxpayers Sh10bn

The winner of the contract will have two years to complete the project. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Nairobi's longest flyover will cost the taxpayer Sh10 billion, the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) has said as the Japanese government races against time to finalise feasibility study.

The agency said Japan International Co-operation Agency (JICA) would finance the 700-metre bridge, which will run over the Nairobi Railway Station between Industrial Area and the city centre, displacing hundreds of traders at Wakulima Market.

The winner of the contract will have two years to complete the project. “We are almost through with feasibility studies. This paves the way for the award of the Sh10 billion tender by the Japanese government. It will be a loan,” Kura acting director in charge of planning and urban roads development Daniel Muchiri told the Business Daily in an interview on Wednesday.

“The contractor who will be doing works on this bridge will also be responsible for the construction of a market where Wakulima traders will be relocated to,” he said.

Kenya and JICA intend to construct a viaduct over the railway yard. A study in 2016 established that a section of the flyover would be built on land Wakulima Market currently occupies.

The study has proposed various options to safeguard livelihoods including the relocation of the market to nearby Muthurwa Estate after consulting stakeholders.