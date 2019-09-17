Economy Ruto’s hotel wants Orengo out of land dispute lawsuit

Veteran lawyer and Senate Minority Leader James Orengo. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Weston Hotel, which is linked to Deputy President William Ruto, now wants senior counsel James Orengo barred from representing Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) in a dispute over the land on which it stands.

In an application filed in court, senior counsel Ahmednassir Abdullahi who represents Weston argued Mr Orengo’s role in the case was purely for political mischief “intended to muddle the issues in interest for a temporal political nuisance”.

Mr Abdullahi added that Mr Orengo, who previously served as Land minister, should be disqualified on the basis of conflict of interest.

He argued that the Siaya senator is the Leader of Minority and a State officer who is prohibited by law from undertaking any other gainful employment.

According to Mr Abdullahi, Mr Orengo has no instructions to act on behalf of KCAA because the veteran lawyer was not in the panel of advocates appointed to represent the agency.

advertisement

“A leader of the Senate acting or prosecuting cases before the Judiciary is a clear breach of separation of powers,” Ahmednassir said.