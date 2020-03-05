Economy SA seventh African country to confirm coronavirus case

The coronavirus seen under an electron miscroscope. AFP PHOTO

South Africa Thursday confirmed the country’s first positive test for the Covid-19, bringing the number of African countries with established cases to seven.

South Africa’s minister of Health Zweli Mkhize was quoted by news agencies saying the country’s National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) had confirmed that a suspected cased of Covid-19 had tested positive.

The country now joins Egypt, Algeria, Nigeria, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia on confirmed cases of the virus.

The virus had by Thursday claimed more than 3,300 lives and infected 96,000 people in more than 60 countries.

Outside China, the epicentre of the outbreak, Italy, Iran and South Korea remain the worst hit countries.

The 38-year-old, Dr Mkhize said, had arrived in the country on March 1 with a group of 10 people after travelling to Italy in the company of his wife. On arrival, the patient had consulted a doctor after developing headache, a sore throat and a cough. Swabs were taken and delivered to the NCD lab for testing. The doctor has since been isolated.

Dr Mkhize said that efforts to reach persons he had come into contact with were in high gear.

“The patient has been self-isolating since March 3. The couple has two children,” he said.