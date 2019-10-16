Economy SGR will reach intended destination, says Uhuru

Standard Gauge Railway passenger train. FILE PHOTO | NMG

President Uhuru Kenyatta has launched the second phase of the Standard Gauge Railway with the promise to complete the project to Malaba as was originally envisioned.

The president said despite the challenges expected in takin the project beyond Suswa where it currently terminates, the railway will be built to its original target to maximise on its economic benefits.

The president who joined other leaders in the maiden train ride on the newly completed Section 2B asked Kenyans to be patient as the government ensures the project reaches its intended destination.

“Just like we completed the Mombasa -Nairobi section, we will also ensure this project gets to its destination. There will be challenges along the way but that does not mean we will not do it,” Mr Kenyatta said.

The commuter services between the Syokimau station and Suswa (about 100 kilometres) are expected to start today with passengers expected to pay Sh200 for one-way trip.

There will also be daily commuter services from Ngong and Nairobi terminuses from Monday to Friday where commuters will pay Sh 100 per trip.

Mr Kenyatta’s pledge to complete the SGR comes in the backdrop of funding challenges that will see the line stop at Suswa for now, creating an economic viability challenge for the Sh150 billion project.