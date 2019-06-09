Economy SRC budget slashed by Sh104m over MPs’ house allowance row

SRC Chair Lyn Mengich at a press briefing on May 15. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Parliament has made good its threat to cut the budget of the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) after the agency sought a court order blocking MPs from earning Sh250,000 monthly house allowance.

The Budget and Appropriations Committee (BAC) has slashed Sh104.6 million from the SRC’s budget for travel, entertainment, hiring professionals and new offices.

The Kimani Ichung’wa-chaired committee cut the SRC budget to Sh545.3 million from Sh649.9 million for the financial year starting July.

Some of the items that faced budget cuts are travel costs, which will be down by Sh22 million, entertainment (Sh16.2 million) as well as training expenses that has been slashed by Sh9.8 million.

The SRC has been at loggerheads with the 416 MPs after filing a lawsuit to oppose the Sh250,000 monthly house allowance backdated to last October.

The SRC obtained interim orders stopping the Parliamentary Service Commission from further paying MPs the perks until the case is heard on June 12.

In the suit, the Lyn Mengich-chaired commission accused lawmakers of disregarding constitutional provisions that give it the sole mandate of setting salaries and allowances for State and public officers.

In a bid to flex muscles, the Budget committee has concurred with the Finance Committee on budget cuts for the SRC in its report on the proposed Budget estimates for the next financial year.