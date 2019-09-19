Sang’s tea farm case on hold as appeal reviewed

Economy
Sang’s tea farm case on hold as appeal reviewedThursday, September 19, 2019 22:00
Kisumu Senior Resident Magistrate Beryl Omollo has put on hold trial of Nandi Governor Stephen Sang pending hearing and determination of an application filed before the High Court challenging his plea taking.
Mr Sang is accused of destroying tea farms in Kibware Tea Farm in Nandi on June 8 in the name of reclaiming grabbed public land.
Ms Omollo stayed the proceedings yesterday to allow Kisumu High Court Judge Lady Justice Tripsisa Cherere hear an application seeking revision of the decision to charge Mr Sang.
Governor Sang has been charged with malicious damage to property, incitement to violence and abuse of office.
Prior to his charging in Kisumu, Mr Sang had received an order from an Eldoret court preventing any charges on account of activities that took place in Nandi, to allow the revision to be done in the case.
Through his advocates, Zephaniah Yego, Nathan Tororei and Jane Masai, Mr Sang had asked the court to respect an order issued by the Eldoret High Court stopping his arrest and prosecution.
