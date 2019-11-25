Economy Saw millers demand Sh93m after logging ban extended

Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko extended the ban by 12 months last week. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Saw millers in Meru, Laikipia and Nyeri have threatened to sue the Kenya Forest Service (KFS) over Sh93 million reportedly paid to the agency before the ban on logging two years ago.

This is after Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko extended the ban by 12 months last week.

In a notice published on Thursday, Mr Tobiko extended the ban, saying a multi-agency team would use of the period to carry out mapping, verification and valuation of mature forests.

However, the timber dealers now accuse Mr Tobiko of failing to conduct mapping and verification during the past two years when the ban was in force.

Buuri Saw Millers Association Chairman Robert Kimathi and Laikipia and Nyeri Saw Millers Secretary Simon Kihara said since the government had extended the ban, they should be refunded the money failure to which they would go to court to demand their right.

While the KFS owes saw millers in Buuri Sh43 million, the dealers in Nyeri and Laikipia had paid more than Sh50 million before the ban in February 2018, they said in Timau.

“What was he waiting for since February last year? We will not allow the CS to play with our money yet we are suffering,” said Mr Kimathi, who before the ban had paid for raw materials worth Sh12 million.

Mr Kihara said a refund of the cash paid to the KFS would have boosted their businesses.

“They are holding my Sh1.6 million and I want my money back. At the moment our businesses are being auctioned and we view this as malice. There is no way KFS is going to keep both the raw materials and our money so if they don’t refund we will go to court so that they also pay us damages,” he said.