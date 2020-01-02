Economy
Search for KRC boss to end ‘soon’Thursday, January 2, 2020 22:44
The search for a substantive boss at Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC) will come to a close in the next few weeks, officials have said, as the agency moves to fill the position which has been vacant since August 2018.
KRC board chairman Maj General (Rtd) Pastor Awita said a consultant hired to oversee the recruitment will hand over its findings "soon."
KRC hired Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology to oversee the recruitment which attracted 60 applicants for the job.
Top on the list of candidates who applied for the job includes current senior managers, according to confidential sources privy to the recruitment.
Former KRC managing director was forced to step aside following corruption allegations. Transport Secretary James Macharia then appointed KRCs business research general manager Philip Mainga as acting managing director.
KRC had said candidates must have at least 15 years work experience in public service "or in a large and reputable organisation in the private sector".
In the Headlines
Inflation tipped to rise on food, transport costsBy CHARLES MWANIKI
1 hour ago
600 Embakasi land owners face eviction in way-leave rowBy SAM KIPLAGAT
53 minutes ago
Portland defaults on Sh263m KCB loanBy OTIATO GUGUYU
48 minutes ago
Kenya eases special economic zone rules to woo investmentsBy BRIAN NGUGI
6 hours ago