Economy Search for KRC boss to end ‘soon’

SGR passenger train. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The search for a substantive boss at Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC) will come to a close in the next few weeks, officials have said, as the agency moves to fill the position which has been vacant since August 2018.

KRC board chairman Maj General (Rtd) Pastor Awita said a consultant hired to oversee the recruitment will hand over its findings "soon."

KRC hired Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology to oversee the recruitment which attracted 60 applicants for the job.

Top on the list of candidates who applied for the job includes current senior managers, according to confidential sources privy to the recruitment.

Former KRC managing director was forced to step aside following corruption allegations. Transport Secretary James Macharia then appointed KRCs business research general manager Philip Mainga as acting managing director.

