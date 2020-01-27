Economy Senate decides the fate of besieged Waititu Tuesday

Mr Ferdinand Waititu. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Embattled Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu will know his fate as the Senate votes at a special session to hear impeachment charges MCAs filed against him.

Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka last week gazetted the date for the hearing of the MCAs’ petition as January 28-29.

Mr Waititu will only be impeached if 24 of the 47 counties vote to support the petition by Kiambu MCAs to oust him.

The Senate holds a plenary meeting today to hear the charges and decide whether to uphold the Kiambu MCAs bid or dismiss the charges.

Twenty-four of the 47 county senate representatives, commonly known as “delegation” are required under the law to uphold the impeachment proceedings, effectively sending the governor parking.

