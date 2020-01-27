Senate decides the fate of besieged Waititu Tuesday

Economy
Senate decides the fate of besieged Waititu TuesdayTuesday, January 28, 2020 0:01
Embattled Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu will know his fate as the Senate votes at a special session to hear impeachment charges MCAs filed against him.
Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka last week gazetted the date for the hearing of the MCAs’ petition as January 28-29.
Mr Waititu will only be impeached if 24 of the 47 counties vote to support the petition by Kiambu MCAs to oust him.
The Senate holds a plenary meeting today to hear the charges and decide whether to uphold the Kiambu MCAs bid or dismiss the charges.
Twenty-four of the 47 county senate representatives, commonly known as “delegation” are required under the law to uphold the impeachment proceedings, effectively sending the governor parking.
Kiambu MCAs impeached Mr Waititu on December 19 over alleged abuse of office and gross misconduct, violation of the Constitution, County Government Act and Public Finance Management Act 2012.