Senate opens tenders Bill for public review

opens tenders Bill for public review

A past public forum in Eldoret town. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA | NMG

Kenyans have been handed a second chance to review a proposed law on State tenders as the Senate plans to seek public views on the changes already adopted by the National Assembly.

The Senate has organised a public hearing on March 11 for stakeholders to submit views on the Government Contracts Bill 2018, currently before the Justice, Legal Affairs and Human Rights Committee.

The Bill requires the nod of the Attorney-General before the national government signs a contract with any party. It also demands that county attorneys clear contracts entered into by devolved units before they are signed.

“The committee now invites members of the public and stakeholders to submit views on the Bill,” said Senate Clerk Jeremiah Nyengenye in a notice.

Ministries, agencies and parastatals uncontrolled appetite for megaprojects continue to expose taxpayers to losses through badly thought-out contracts even as questions abound on the viability of such plans.

Those who win public tenders are almost guaranteed of billions of shillings from the weak, disorganised and inefficient State processes that most of the time breach the contract.