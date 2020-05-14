Economy Senate seeks to oversight private sector-led Covid fund

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Senate wants the national and county governments to submit monthly updates on utilisation of the Covid-19 Emergency Response Fund to boost accountability.

The private sector-led kitty set up to mobilise resources to contain coronavirus effects on Kenyans and the economy receives contributions both in cash and in kind.

Senate’s seven-member Ad Hoc Committee on the Covid-19 Situation said the monthly reports will also assist Parliament and County Assemblies play their oversight roles.