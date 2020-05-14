Senate seeks to oversight private sector-led Covid fund

Economy
Senate seeks to oversight private sector-led Covid fundFriday, May 15, 2020 0:01
The Senate wants the national and county governments to submit monthly updates on utilisation of the Covid-19 Emergency Response Fund to boost accountability.
The private sector-led kitty set up to mobilise resources to contain coronavirus effects on Kenyans and the economy receives contributions both in cash and in kind.
Senate’s seven-member Ad Hoc Committee on the Covid-19 Situation said the monthly reports will also assist Parliament and County Assemblies play their oversight roles.
“To enhance accountability for and oversight over the Covid-19 Emergency Fund and other funds established at the national and county level, the National Treasury, and the County Treasuries to submit monthly income and expenditure reports to Parliament and the respective County Assemblies,” said Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja who chairs the committee.
In the Headlines
Cabinet mulls tourism bailout on revenue fearsBy JOHN MUTUA By KEVIN ROTICH
Absa offers private schools loans for teachers’ salariesBy ELIZABETH KIVUVA
Moody’s downgrades banks on Treasury bond exposureBy CHARLES MWANIKI
UPDATE: Kenya records 21 new coronavirus cases, toll climbs to 758By BONFACE OTIENO
6 hours ago