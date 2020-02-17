Economy Senate team queries rising Laikipia layoffs

Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi (right) with county officials during a development meeting. FILE PHOTO | NMG

A Parliamentary committee has hinted at a plan to summon Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi to explain why his administration laid off 176 county staff last week.

Senate Committee on Devolution and Intergovernmental Relations chairman John Kinyua said the move by County Public Service Board declaring some staff redundant was ill-advised.

Mr Kinyua accused the first term county boss of “regularly sacking workers and derailing rolling out of development projects at the grassroots”.

"We will summon him to explain whether whatever he is doing is enshrined in law. We will not allow our county to be managed in that manner," Mr Kinyua said.

He spoke in Nanyuki PCEA Church on Sunday.

advertisement

"Mr Muriithi started by flushing out small scale traders out of town then he proceeded to the health sector where he sacked our doctors. Now he has sacked some staff claiming that they are computer illiterate. Does a sweeper require computer skills to be able to execute his or her work?" He posed.

The Laikipia Senator said his committee has been championing for disbursement of more resources to counties for effective service delivery.

Last Thursday, Mr Muriithi said his administration targets to save Sh1.143 billion after elbowing out 176 staff from the county payroll.

He has remained firm over the move.