Transport and Infrastructure Cabinet Secretary James Macharia (right) and Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) acting director general Silas Kinoti during a road inspection in Nairobi on August 31, 2017. FILE PHOTO | SALATON NJAU | NMG

Transport and Infrastructure Cabinet Secretary James Macharia has named Silas Murira Kinoti as the substantive head of the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura).

Mr Kinoti’s appointment takes effect on June 18, 2020.

He has been the acting director-general and chief executive at the road agency since September 2015.

“On behalf of my ministry, and the board of Kura, I wish to congratulate Eng Kinoti on his appointment and wish him well on his new role,” said Mr Macharia.

Mr Kinoti holds a master’s degree in Business Administration from KCA University and a bachelor’s of science in Civil Engineering from the University of Nairobi.

He joined Kura in 2009 as a manager (roads) and was later promoted to general manager (planning and environment) before his appointment as the acting director general in September 2015.

He replaced then acting boss Peter Mundinia who was appointed as the Kenya National Highways Authority (KenHA) director-general.