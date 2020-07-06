Economy
Social Protection ministry tips the elderly on stipends withdrawalsMonday, July 6, 2020 11:00
The State has advised its cash transfer beneficiaries against rushing to banks to make withdrawals, noting this could expose them to Covid-19.
The 1,094,323 elderly persons, orphans and the disabled have each been paid Sh4,000 for May and June after the government released Sh4.37 billion.
Social Protection Principal Secretary Nelson Marwa said the stipend will remain in the beneficiaries’ accounts for up to six months.
He said the money was released promptly to cushion the vulnerable groups against adverse effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Registered beneficiaries can access their stipend from four accredited banks including Co-operative #ticker:COOP, Equity #ticker:EQTY, KCB #ticker:KCB and Post Bank.
The bimonthly stipend is intended to ease suffering of the senior citizens through enhancing their purchasing power. Citizens above the age of 70 are entitled to a Sh2,000 per month allowance.
