Economy Somalia says disputed oil blocks intact

Somalia has dismissed claims that it plans to auction oil blocks in the disputed border region with Kenya just days before an arbitration case starts at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Somalia Petroleum and Mineral Resources minister Abdirashid Mohamed Ahmed said the Horn of Africa nation remains committed to the judicial process at The Hague-based court.

Nairobi has repeatedly accused Mogadishu of scheming to sell oil blocks in the Indian Ocean region.

“Any suggestion that Somalia has behaved dishonourably by trying to attract bids for oils blocks in the disputed area, or indeed has even undertaken any seismic surveys in that area, is entirely unfounded,” Mr Ahmed said in an opinion article shared with the Business Daily yesterday.

The maritime border tiff over 100,000km2 of sea, believed to be rich in oil and gas deposits has been raging from 2014 when Somalia took the matter to the ICJ after diplomatic talks collapsed.

Last month, Nairobi wrote a protest letter to the United Nations saying the matter should be settled through mechanisms available under African Union, Intergovernmental Authority for Development (IGAD) and East African Community (EAC).

Kenya said that the decision to take the matter to ICJ will hamper co-operation between the two nations in fighting piracy in Kenya’s waters and the fight against Al-Shabaab in the region. Yesterday, Mr Ahmed differed with Nairobi, saying the hearing at the court headed by Somali judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf would be fair “as there are alternative dispute resolution mechanisms under international laws of the sea.”

“Somalia is committed to the arbitration process currently under way in the ICJ and will abide by the judgment of that court, which will without doubt be delivered fairly and within the rule of international law,” said Mr Ahmed.

In 2016, Nairobi unsuccessfully challenged admissibility of the case at the ICJ on grounds that the court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the application.

The Hague-based court initially dismissed the objection in February 2017.

The two states were to face off again from Monday to Friday, but Kenya has sought to have the matter postponed.