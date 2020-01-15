Economy Sonko case slams brakes on pending bills payment

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko in court in the past. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Suppliers and contractors owed billions of shillings by City Hall will wait longer to be paid.

Nairobi County Finance Executive Pauline Kahiga said a supplementary budget prepared to help in settling the pending bills must be signed by Governor Mike Sonko, who is barred from office.

Ms Kahiga explained that the budget was ready last year but Mr Sonko was arrested before signing the budget to be presented before Nairobi County Assembly before it adjourned in December.

“The supplementary budget is ready. It was even ready last month but the arrest of the governor happened and got barred from accessing his office. Therefore, the budget was not signed,” she said. “And as such, we cannot present it to the MCAs without the governor's signature, which is required,” said Ms Kahiga.

The assembly is now on recess and will resume on February 11.

Ms Kahiga in December said City Hall has paid Sh4.2 billion out of the Sh11.7 billion pending bills captured by the Auditor General.