Economy Sossion picks four officials for talks with TSC

Knut Secretary General Wilson Sossion. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) has nominated four officials to lead talks with the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) on various issues teachers have raised.

In a letter to the TSC Chief Executive Nancy Macharia, Knut Secretary General Wilson Sossion nominated his deputy Hesbon Agola Otieno, deputy national treasurer James Ndiku, legal officer Hillary Sigei and human resource expert Dr Jacob Omolo to the eight-member team.

TSC is also expected to nominated four members to the team which is expected to address the issue of performance appraisal and contracting, delocalisation (transfers) and promotion of teachers who have attained higher academic qualification.