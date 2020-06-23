Economy Speaker rejects bid to impeach Transport CS Macharia over SGR cargo order

Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia will not be impeached over the government directive that all cargo destined for Uganda, Rwanda and South Sudan be transported through the standard gauge railway for clearance in Naivasha.

Speaker Justin Muturi on Tuesday dismissed the motion by Nyali Member of Parliament Mohammed Ali saying it lacks evidence to warrant debate and action before the House.

Mr Muturi added that while Mr Ali provided 90 valid signatures to back the motion, he did not table evidence to back the claims of gross misconduct by the Transport CS.

The Nyali lawmaker had filed the impeachment motion for the removal of Mr Macharia from office on grounds that the SGR cargo transit order violated Article 10(1) (c) of the Constitution that requires public participation.

Last month, Mr Macharia announced that all cargo destined for neighbouring countries should be transported through the SGR for clearance at the Naivasha inland container depot (ICD) starting June 1, prompting protests from freighters.

“To admit a proposed motion that is not supported by any evidence of how the CS has grossly violated the constitution by failing to conduct public participation in implementing policy decisions… would amount to adjoin the House to go on a wild goose chase,” said Mr Muturi.

“It is my determination that the proposed motion by the Member of Parliament for Nyali is inadmissible,” the Speaker ruled on Tuesday.

A section of MPs who had backed the impeachment, last week disowned the motion claiming the CS had agreed to back down, an assertion Mr Macharia denied.