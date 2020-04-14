Economy State asks Kenyans to bury kin abroad

The State has asked Kenyans to bury their kin who die abroad in the host countries in latest affront to local cultures as the coronavirus ravages the world. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The State has asked Kenyans to bury their kin who die abroad in the host countries in latest affront to local cultures as the coronavirus ravages the world.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Macharia Kamau asked Kenyans to heed the counsel and bury within 24 hours after death “as flying bodies back home amidst the outbreak of Covid-19 will be extremely expensive.”

“A time has come for us to allow ourselves to lay them to rest where they are. This is something that needs serious consideration,” said Mr Kamau.

“Bringing the bodies back home in this Covid-19 pandemic will not be possible. It is also extremely expensive,” he added.

The State is already at loggerheads with Kenyans as efforts to curb the spread of virus clash with established cultural and religious practices.

advertisement

Mr Kamau noted that no Kenyan had died of Covid-19 in China, but 21 students were stranded in Hungary, more than 60 trainees in France while in Iran more than 200 students have not been able to attend school.