Economy State eyes Sh5bn in low-cost houses sale

A worker at an affordable housing programme construction site in Ngara, Nairobi in May 2019. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL | NMG

The government is set to rake in Sh5 billion from the sale of 1,370 low-cost houses to civil servants under President Uhuru Kenyatta’s affordable housing programme.

The units of between one and three bedrooms, currently at various stages of construction, are in Nairobi, Embu, Machakos, Kiambu and Kisumu.

The Nairobi houses were built in a joint venture between the State and a consortium of investors, mainly from China, while those in Embu, Kiambu, Machakos and Kisumu were financed by the Civil Servants Housing Scheme Fund.

“The provisional selling prices for the completed units is Sh5 billion,” said Housing Principal Secretary Charles Hinga in a memo addressed to Attorney- General Paul Kihara, and seen by the Business Daily.

The memo is copied to Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua, all principal secretaries, State House Comptroller Kinuthia Mbugua as well as all county commissioners.

According to the official price list for Nairobi where 548 low-cost units are under construction , a one–bedroomed house will be sold at Sh1.5 million while a two-bedroom is to earn the State between Sh2million and Sh3 million. A three-bedroomed house will go for between Sh3.5 million and Sh4 million.

The ministry had earlier indicated that civil servants evicted from Park Road Estate in Ngara to pave way for construction of affordable houses will be prioritised when the sale starts.

In Embu where 220 such units are available, civil servants will acquire two-bedroom units at Sh3.5 million each while a three bed-room unit with a master en-suite will cost Sh4.8 million. The memo also shows that in Machakos where the government has so far constructed 200 houses, a two-bedroom unit is priced at Sh3.3 million while a three-bedroom with master en suite will be sold at Sh4.3 million.

Kiambu has 193 houses with one-bedroom units each going for Sh2.25 million, a two-bedroom at Sh4 million while a three-bedroom with a master en suite will cost Sh5.4 million.

And in Kisumu, the State has constructed 210 houses with a one-bedroom unit going for Sh2.25 million, two-bedroom (Sh3.75 million) while a three- bedroom with a master en suite is priced at Sh5.4 million.