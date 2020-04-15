Economy State rules out footing bill for evacuation of citizens

Kenya has ruled out paying for evacuation of citizens caught up in coronavirus lockdowns abroad, dashing hopes of victims of racial violence in countries like China.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Macharia Kamau Wednesday told the National Assembly the State would not pay travel expenses of victims, mostly students, patients and adults pushed out of jobs in various antivirus steps.

“We had organised evacuations in Dubai, DRC and South Sudan but when we told Kenyans that the plane was available, and that they were to pay, only 13 showed up yet on social media, they were over 200 clamouring to be evacuated,” Mr Kamau said Wednesday.

“If people can organise themselves into groups then this (evacuation) will be viable. We will however have to negotiate all options because these will be non-stop flights. It is difficult but the people have to be willing to pay,” he added.

The official stand comes even as fears mount on the safety of Kenyans in China who have been evicted from their homes and turned away by hotels, sending them to the streets.

