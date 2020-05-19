Economy State scraps Sh1,000 health fee for tea, coffee exports

Health Secretary Mutahi Kagwe updates the nation on Covid-19 in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

The State has scrapped fees on plant health certificates for tea, coffee, herbs and food spices in a move aimed at easing cross-border trade in the commodities.

Health Secretary Mutahi Kagwe in amendments to the Public Health (Fees) Rules 2001, has exempted all tea, coffee, herbs exports and imports of food spices from the charge in a move that reduces the costs incurred by traders.

Traders have been paying the Sh1,000 to Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service for the phytosanitary certificate for every consignment of food in line with the regulations gazetted in 2001.

The documents certify that fresh and dry food products are free from regulated pests and conform to the health requirements of the importing country.

“The Public Health (Fees) Rules, 2001 are amended in the schedule by inserting the expression “(except tea, coffee, herbs and spices)” immediately after the word “food” appearing in the paragraph,” Mr Kagwe said in the notice.