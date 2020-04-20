Economy State unveils isolation unit for medics

Health Secretary Mutahi Kagwe. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Health ministry Monday launched a 100-bed isolation centre for health workers as the country steps up efforts to protect its medical professionals who contract Covid-19.

Health Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the facility at the Kenyatta National Hospital would provide free treatment to the medical workers who contract the virus while treating patients.

The facility funded by Rockefeller Foundation and Amref came a day when one of the two doctors who contracted the virus recovered bringing the tally of those who have recovered to 69.

The isolation centre comes at a time the State has come under scrutiny for lack of protective gear of its health workers who are now at risk of contracting the virus from patients.

The number of infections, however, rose to 281 people with 11 new cases — seven in Mombasa and the other four in Nairobi’s Ruaka area, all of who Mr Kagwe said did not have travel history underlining communal transmission of Covid-19.

“We are today (Monday) launching a special designated isolation and treatment facility for our health workers, it will offer both critical and basic healthcare for our health workers. All the costs will be met by the state,” he said.

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board Monday approved four new testing kits in what will see at least one laboratory in the 47 counties start testing for coronavirus, up from the current 10 laboratories.