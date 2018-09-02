Economy Stiffer fines sought for fake goods

Officials inspect fake phones in Mombasa. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Anti-Counterfeit Agency (ACA) is seeking stiffer fines for people trading in fakes which costs the economy an estimated Sh200 billion in potential revenue every year.

The State body formed in 2008 to fight counterfeit goods has proposed a new clause to the law to fix minimum fine at Sh200,000 for first-time offenders and Sh500,000 for repeat culprits.