Stiffer fines sought for fake goods

Sunday, September 2, 2018 20:53
By CONSTANT MUNDA
fake phones
Officials inspect fake phones in Mombasa. FILE PHOTO | NMG 

The Anti-Counterfeit Agency (ACA) is seeking stiffer fines for people trading in fakes which costs the economy an estimated Sh200 billion in potential revenue every year.

The State body formed in 2008 to fight counterfeit goods has proposed a new clause to the law to fix minimum fine at Sh200,000 for first-time offenders and Sh500,000 for repeat culprits.

A person convicted of trading, manufacturing, hiring out, exhibiting for sale, importing or transiting fake goods through Kenya is liable for a fine of not less than three times the value of the prevailing retail price of each counterfeit item or article under the current law.

