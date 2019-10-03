Economy Storm over informal schools closure

Kenya Alliance of Non-Formal Schools Welfare Association National chairman Allan Masika (centre) during a briefing on October 3, 2019. PHOTO | SALTON NJAU | NMG

Informal school owners have warned that two million pupils could be affected in the ongoing closure of unregistered institutions.

Education Principle Secretary Bellio Kipsang last week issued the directive following collapse of a building at Precious Talents School that killed eight pupils.

The informal school operators under the Kenya Alliance of Non-Formal Schools Welfare Association said the circular was “an emotive reaction to a terrible tragedy”.

“We demand that the ministry immediately halts the closures and develops a more nuanced approach to inspection and engaging in a dialogue with operators,” said Mr Allan Masika who chairs the association.

Over 20,000 informal and community schools in jeopardy, he added.

advertisement

So far, eight non-formal schools have been closed in Mombasa, two in Malindi, Nyeri as well as Kwale and Nakuru.

Mr Masika said the directive does not distinguish the semi-permanent schools that are in the process of being registered and those that are non-compliant.

He said government officials were targeting schools that are not built using the conventional brick and mortar despite observing established Kenyan building standards.